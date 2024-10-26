Real Madrid fans blast "offside merchant" Kylian Mbappe after Clasico thrashing

Fans of Real Madrid have picked out France star Kylian Mbappe for criticism after their humiliating loss to rivals Barcelona

The first El Clasico of the season took place at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos took on their eternal enemies

Carlo Ancelotti's side endured a night to forget as Robert Lewandowski netted twice, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha adding further strikes

Kylian Mbappe’s El Clasico debut turned into a nightmare as Real Madrid fell to a bruising 4-0 loss against Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

The French superstar, who has scored eight goals since his summer arrival from PSG, struggled in his biggest chance yet to impress his new supporters.

Real Madrid fans have picked out France star Kylian Mbappe for criticism after their humiliating loss to rivals Barcelona. Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, Mbappe’s night was marred by mistimed runs that led to an unprecedented six offside calls in the first half alone—a record across Europe’s top five leagues this season, per ESPN.

Two of his goals were ruled out, and his finishing failed to threaten when he did manage to stay onside.

Lewandowski scores brace against Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski showcased clinical efficiency in the second half, putting Barcelona ahead nine minutes after the break, slipping past Real’s defence to beat Andriy Lunin.

Just two minutes later, Lewandowski struck again with a powerful header.

The Polish striker nearly secured a hat-trick but hit the woodwork, though Barcelona’s dominance continued as late goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha sealed the rout.

Real Madrid fans slam Mbappe

For Barcelona, the night marked a triumphant display after also dismantling Bayern Munich midweek, while for Real, frustrations erupted as fans turned their ire toward Mbappe’s faltering performance.

@uclwins posted:

"Men should stop asking girls about the offside rule and start asking Mbappé. Offside merchant."

@jimmygarner90 commented:

"Watching Real Madrid getting destroyed in their own backyard. Oh I love this game. Football is back. Nature is healing. Kylian Mbappe is a scam."

@dhayor247 said:

"Kylian Mbappe is a good finisher and maybe one day he'll finish Real Madrid 🇫🇷Mbappe is the new Eden Hazard."

@Nkezigbo posted:

Mbappe lost this game for Real Madrid. The formation was set up for him to run down the middle while the midfield tracked and tackled.There is no explanation why Kylian Mbappe should be offside 7times. With the speed he had, even if he was a second late, he would still meet up

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh