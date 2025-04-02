Grand P Ditches Eudoxie Yao for Woman of His Size, Video of Them Stepping Out in Style Trends
- Diminutive Guinean musician Grand P confirmed his break-up with plus-size Ivorian model Eudoxie Yao
- He took to his TikTok account to show off his new lover, Kaba Mariame, who is also a diminutive person
- Many people endorsed Grand P's new lover, while others questioned why he broke up with Eudoxie Yao
Diminutive Guinean musician Grand P has flaunted his new lover, Kaba Mariame, and confirmed the end of his relationship with plus-size Ivorian model Eudoxie Yao.
Grand P flaunts new lover
In the video Grand P posted on his TikTok account, he and his new lover, Kaba Mariame were seen stepping out to an event in style. They both rocked traditional attires in matching colours.
Grand P was in a three piece agbada style which was made up of a long sleeved kaftan, a pair of trousers and an agbada with its front section embroidered with a stylish brown pattern.
Kaba Mariame looked beautiful in her kaba and skirt. The kaba had stylish puff sleeves and the top section was styled with a bran pattern. The skirt she wore was long and it covered her legs.
Grand P's lover completed her look by wearing black heels with sparkling silver elements. She flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup and rocked beautiful braids with her natural hair.
In the video, they were captured walking towards his white four wheel drive. Grand P showed that he was a true gentleman as he opened the door for her and assisted her in taking her seat.
Reactions to Grand P and new girlfriend
In the comments section, many people wondered when Grand P broke up with his long-time lover, Eudoxie Yao.
Others applauded him and noted that they fully endorsed his new girlfriend as they mentioned factors like their physical similarity.
Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Grand P and his new lover, Kaba Mariame, stepping out in style:
Humble KING🦅🦅🎲 said:
"Grand P finally made the right choice 😁😁."
lyn🦋🦋 said:
"He broke up with Eudoxie???"
King Richness said:
"So now the question is who go carry grand p too😂😂."
Daniel’s mum♥️ said:
"Grand P bought Eudoxie wigs n nice shoes n good bags 🌚🌚why is this one’s case different?"
Min K. Blessing Jall said:
"I love them 🥺 💓 it wasn't their fault that they were created this way. let's show them love 😘."
Below are images of Grand P and his ex-lover Eudoxie Yao:
