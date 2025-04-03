Kweku Nyame Jackson, one of Kumawood director Jackson K Bentum's sons has been spotted preaching in public

This comes after the young actor now preacher established that he was no longer interested in showbiz

The video of him preaching has garnered significant traction on social media as fans talk about his old screen moment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Kweku Nyame Jackson popularly known as Sherf was recently spotted preaching in public. This is one of the actor's many appearances after quitting acting.

Jackson K Nyame 'Sherf', younger brother of Yaa and Regan Jackson seen preaching. Photo source: KumawoodFaces/SamuelBoakyeAgyei

Source: Facebook

Kweku Nyame Jackson is one of the renowned Kumawood director and producer Jackson K Bentum's children including controversial entertainer Yaa Jackson and Reagan Jackson.

All three children appeared in several award-winning Kumawood movies like David Ba which featured Lil Win and Bill Asamoah.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nyame was captured preaching about the importance of praying without ceasing.

His social media accounts are full of videos of him preaching about the end time. Many fans couldn't help but reflect on Nyame's journey from being one of Kumawwod's most promising prodigies to becoming an evangelist.

In the comments section, others also inquired about his relationship with his controversial sister Yaa Jackson.

While Nyame Jackson lives a sober life, Yaa Jackson, with 12 tattoos and 8 piercings has become one of Kumawood's biggest female celebrities.

Photos of singer and Kumawood actress Yaa Jackson. Source: @yaajackson3

Source: Original

Yaa Jackson gave birth to a baby boy at 22. Apart from music and movies, Yaa Jackson's fashion style and raunchy photos continue to garner her significant online traction.

In a 2021 interview, Nyame Jackson established that he still maintained a healthy relationship with his family.

The David Ba sensation also said that his sister whom he believed had been influenced by Satan will one day repent.

Sherf Jackson's new life stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanains in reaction to the videos of Jackson K Nyame preaching in public.

Stone⚓️ said:

This guy was exceptional in his role as compared to that of his siblings…not surprised he’s a minister now

MY KING wrote:

Kwaku don’t mind anyone who is insulting you because of your sister just keep it up ❤️

nashbabe remarked:

won't be surprised because from the beginning he was different from his siblings keep it up bro more anointing and grace

Kwaku Alien 👽 noted:

Try to win your sister soul for Christ please she is going far we need her to join us worship the Almighty 🙏

Destiny child 🙏 shared:

Kwaku welcome back I was looking for you God bless you brother

Maame Serwaa talks about her Kumawood colleagues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Maame Serwaa aka Clara Benson had shed light on the current relationship between her and some Kumawood colleagues including Yaa Jackson.

Coming up in the industry together as child prodigies in the 2010s, Serwaa and Jackson were an inseparable duo for many Kumawood directors and producers.

She explained that the only thing that was bringing them together was film and as long as that was not happening, they could not reconnect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh