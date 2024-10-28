Neil Amstrong Mortagbe has reacted to the criticism of the Ghana Football Association following the Black Stars' poor display

The Black Stars are set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a difficult qualifying campaign

The Ghana Football Association has come under huge criticism with Ghana set to miss AFCON for the first time in 20 years

The head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association, Neil Amstrong Mortagbe, has responded to criticism of the federation following the Black Stars' poor run under the current administration.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a winless run in the qualifiers.

GFA scribe Neil Armstrong Mortagbe replies critics of the Ghana Football Association. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @HappySports.

Source: Twitter

Ghana sits third in Group F with one ticket left to pick in the Group following Angola's qualification from the group. Sudan needs just a point in the remaining two games to end the Black Stars' quest to return to AFCON.

"When it is that people are measuring the performance of the FA, they will look at the Black Stars first. Indeed many people only see the Black Stars, they don't see anything else but the Black Stars and that's why the Black Stars aren't performing there is a lot of rancor in the system," Mr Mortagbe told Tv3.

"But beyond the Black Stars, because the FA wasn't set to run the Black Stars. The FA runs the Black Stars as the A national team," he added.

Ghana's performance under the current FA

The Black Stars are yet to progress beyond the group stage of any of the international tournaments they have qualified for since the Kurt Okraku-led administration took over.

Ghana were eliminated at the group stages of AFCON 2021 and AFCON 2023. At both tournaments, the Black Stars failed to win a match.

The team also failed to make it out of their group at the World Cup in Qatar, losing two matches and winning only one, as reported by CBS Sports.

Ghana U20 qualify for AFCON

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Satellites of Ghana have sealed qualification to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations next year, after securing a comeback victory over Ivory Coast at the WAFU Zone B Championship in Togo.

The Ghana U20 team came from a goal down to beat the Ivorians 2-1 in Lomé to reach the finals of the WAFU U20 Championship.

Ghana will be awaiting the winner of the game between Nigeria and Niger in the final of the zonal tournament.

