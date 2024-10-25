The 2024 CAF Awards nominees have been released with three Ghanaians making the list for different awards

Abdul Aziz Issah, formerly of Dreams FC, will be competing for two awards after a remarkable year in Africa

Ademola Lookman leads the nomination for the best men's player award after an outstanding year with Nigeria and Atalanta

The countdown to who becomes the next king of African football begins after the Confederation of African Football released the nominees for the various award categories.

With the award ceremony slated for December 16, 2024, in Morocco, some of the best players on the continent will be rewarded for their achievements in the year.

Unfortunately for Victor Osimhen, his reign as African best player will end in December after he failed to make the shortlist.

Three Ghanaians including Kwesi Appiah have been nominated for awards ahead of the CAF Best Player Awards. Photo: Twitter/ @DreamsFootballC Facebook/ SFA- Sudan Football Association.

The Galatasaray star is not the only big name missing on the list. Victor Boniface of Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen as well as Ghana's Mohammed Kudus failed to make the ten-man shortlist.

While Kudus misses out on the list, Yen.com.gh looks at the three Ghanaians selected for various awards ahead of the ceremony in December.

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC/ Barcelona

The 18-year-old has bagged nominations for two awards, the Young Player of the Year and the Interclub Player of the Year. Issah enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Dreams FC and the Ghana U20 team, earning him a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, as reported by Barca's official website.

The teen sensation inspired Dreams FC to the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup before helping the Ghana U20 team win the African Games in March.

John Antwi- Dreams FC

Another star of the Dreams FC team that reached the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup. Following their success in the Ghanaian FA Cup, Dreams FC recruited the experienced forward, who had spent most of his time in Egypt with African giants Al Ahly, to help them in continental football.

Antwi did not disappoint, scoring five goals as the team reached the semis.

Kwesi Appiah - Sudan

Sudan are on the verge of making a historic return to the Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to their Ghanaian trainer. Appiah's ability to lead a country in crisis and currently in civil war to AFCON, makes him a national hero in the eyes of the Sudanese people.

The job is not yet done as Sudan needs a point from Group F to qualify for the tournament.

Interestingly, his Sudan team lead their World Cup qualifiers group, which also houses Senegal and DR Congo, per BBC.

