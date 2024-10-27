Ghana's U20 team, the Black Satellites, have qualified for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations to be held next year

The former World Cup champions have defeated Ivory Coast in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B Championship in Togo

The Black Satellites of Ghana have sealed qualification to the U20 Africa Cup of Nations next year after securing a comeback victory over Ivory Coast at the WAFU Zone B Championship in Togo.

The Ghana U20 team came from a goal down to beat the Ivorians 2-1 in Lomé to reach the finals of the WAFU U20 Championship.

Ghana will be awaiting the winner of the game between Nigeria and Niger in the final of the zonal tournament.

Having missed the last two tournaments, the Black Satellites headed to neighbouring Togo with the objective of picking one of the two tickets available for the zone.

Ghana got off to a slow start after a draw against Benin but recovered in the second match to beat Niger 2-1. They then shared the spoils with hosts Togo to book their place in the semis with Ivory Coast.

Ghana eyes World Cup qualification

Ghana remains the only country from Africa to win the FIFA U20 World Cup after emerging champions in Egypt in 2009. Since finishing third in Turkey in 2014, the team has struggled to qualify for the tournament after last appearing in 2015.

Ghanaian sports journalist, Abdul Rahman insists the main goal is to reach the World Cup.

"Last week marked exactly 15 years when the Andre Ayew-led team won the World Cup. We've not been able to qualify and the two after the Egypt triumph, we did not make an impact. I believe the current team, under Desmond Offei know that qualifying for Africa is not enough. Don't forget we used to dominate this championship. All that side, I congratulate this team for what they have done," he told Yen.com.gh.

Black Satellites reach WAFU semis

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Satellites of Ghana have advanced to the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship after finishing top of Group A.

Ghana held host Togo to a pulsating 1-1 draw in their final group game on Wednesday to seal their place in the semi-final.

Having drawn and won their first two matches against Benin and Niger respectively, the former African champions needed a point to seal their place at the top.

