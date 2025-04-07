Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu gave one of his teachers from basic school a treat to appreciate him

He did this after he had gifted some other teachers a television set and money each to show his appreciation for them

Social media users who read his post applauded him for the kind gesture and some promised to emulate his generosity

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu showed his gratitude to one of his teachers from the basic school who was influential in setting him up on a path to excel.

Umaru Sanda said that when he rewarded his teachers with TV sets and money for the role they played in his life, he knew this particular teacher deserved more than that.

Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu appreciates his primary school teacher with a fully-funded vacation abroad. Photo credit: umarusanda.amadu

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Umaru Sanda recounted that even though Theo Akrobotu never taught him, he was instrumental in his academic success.

“He helped significantly transform our school at Asutsuare Junction and for me, he was my main catapult out of the village. After JSS, my mother and I had no way of finding admission to Senior High School.

"Mr Akrobortu led us to Tema Secondary School and after some sweet-talking and my mother going on her knees with a few tears, the late Headmistress, Eunice Quansah offered me admission.”

He added that it was the same teacher who helped him procure everything on the school’s prospectus before reporting to the second-cycle institution.

The teacher helped him secure a three-year educational scholarship from the district.

“Throughout my stay in Temasco, he'd come and visit. And to this day, I still use his personal P.O. Box address since he gave it to me in 2003.”

Even though Umaru Sanda now works and has a family, Theo Akrobotu is still instrumental in his life.

Umaru Sanda Amadu appreciates his primary school teacher with a fully-funded vacation abroad. Photo credit: umarusanda.amadu

Source: Facebook

“So when I decided to #RewardMyTeachers, I knew that a new television set and some money in an envelope was not enough for my Daddy. So I dived into my Savings Account and bought him an 8-day vacation package to Qatar and Dubai where he went to chill small.”

“I met him at the airport on his return and he told me, it's not true that a Teacher's Reward was only in heaven because he just visited something heavenly,” he added.

Ghanaians applaud Umaru Sanda for teacher’s trip

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by Umaru Sanda on Facebook below:

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie said:

“Lovely stuff. Bless you, bro. Gratitude is everything.”

Salimata M. Alhassan wrote:

“May Allah grant you both long life and increase your love for each other...Ameen ya'Rabb.”

Gary Al-Smith said:

“You do all. You do everything!”

Amenuveve Agboklu wrote:

“A thoughtful person is always Thankful. This is a good recognition of your helper✨️. May Allah grant you strength 💪 to do more.”

Akosua Agyeponmaa Agyarko Mamphey said:

“Oh, mine! I’ve shed a tear. I’m so touched; it’s good to give honour to whom honour is due.”

Bernice Tagoe wrote:

“Sanda God bless you so much for rewarding your teachers. Am still looking for my Class 1 teacher because she spent so much time to make sure I can read and write well.”

Cosby Owusu Ansah said:

“One good turn deserves another indeed...may ur finances never deplete as u have embarked this journey of appreciating your academic teachers.”

Seidu Saikati Mohammed wrote:

“You're really setting a good pace, all these successful people don't remember even their early schools not to talk of their teachers.”

Umaru Sanda earns a law degree

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Umaru Sanda Amadu graduated from Central University with an LLB.

The journalist said this was a step towards his aim to be called to the bar and many applauded the journalist's successes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh