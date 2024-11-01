Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has won a total of 45 trophies during his illustrious football career

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner led Argentina to another Copa America triumph, adding yet another laurel to his trophy cabinet

However, despite amassing numerous titles, the 2022 World Cup winner has yet to win one particular trophy

Lionel Messi added another laurel to his trophy cabinet after guiding Argentina to the 2024 Copa America triumph.

Lautaro Martinez netted the tournament winner in the 112th minute, securing Argentina's 1-0 victory over Colombia and their second consecutive Copa America title.

After a goalless 90 minutes and a gruelling extra-time battle, the Inter Milan star once again demonstrated his prowess, shining throughout the past month.

This marks back-to-back titles for Argentina, with a World Cup triumph in between.

The 2024 Copa America is the 45th trophy Messi has lifted in his illustrious senior career, per talkSPORT.

It's the fifth trophy he has won with Argentina, including the 2008 Summer Olympics, and the third consecutive major tournament that the 37-year-old has captained the Albiceleste to victory in during his twilight years.

Messi's collection of trophies

Until 2021, Messi spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, amassing a club-record 34 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four UEFA Champions League titles.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he won two Ligue 1 titles and the Trophée des Champions.

At the international level, Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, plus the Finalissima, two Copa America's, an Olympic gold, and an U20 World Cup title.

Which trophy has Messi not won?

Despite winning almost every available trophy to lift, there is one that Messi has never laid his hands on despite his participation. According to Sportbible, the Argentina international failed to lift the Coupe De France during his time with PSG.

Prior to his move to the French club, the Parisians had won the title six times in seven years.

They lost to Nice on penalties in the semi-finals in Messi's first season before being eliminated by rivals Marseille in the round of 16 in February of the following year.

Messi's heartwarming gestures to Di Maria and Otamendi

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Messi's heartwarming gestures towards Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine captain invited the veteran duo to lift the Copa America title alongside him, a moment that melted the hearts of fans.

Argentina clinched a record-extending 16th Copa America crown with the hard-fought victory against Colombia.

