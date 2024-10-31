7 Greatest South American Players in Premier League History

The Premier League is a prime destination for footballers aspiring to reach the sport’s highest level

Over the years, numerous South American talents have brought their skills to England’s top division, leaving a lasting impact

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven of the best South American players to ever grace the Premier League

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Since its 1992 inception, the Premier League has risen to be the world’s most prestigious football division, drawing talent from across the globe.

South American players, in particular, have thrived in England’s top flight, with some becoming club legends and fan favourites.

Over the years, players from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and beyond have brought passion, flair, and extraordinary skill to English football, shaping unforgettable moments in the league's history.

Though legendary players like Clarence Seedorf have voiced their regret about missing out on the Premier League experience, countless South American stars have seized the opportunity, fulfilling the dream of competing in England's most competitive arenas.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at seven of the best South American players to ever grace the Premier League.

1. Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero stands as the Premier League's most prolific South American, netting an astounding 184 goals in 275 matches.

Joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, the Argentina star quickly became a legend, breaking the club's all-time scoring record.

Aguero’s dramatic last-minute goal to clinch City’s 2012 title is one of the league’s iconic moments.

2. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez, one of football’s all-time great strikers, shone brightly during his brief Premier League stint. His prolific 2013/14 season, with 31 goals and 17 assists, nearly led Liverpool to a title.

Suarez’s incredible ability earned him the PFA Player of the Year award, making him the first non-European to receive the honour before his 2014 move to Barcelona.

3. Roberto Firmino

A vital part of Liverpool's attacking trio alongside Salah and Mane, Roberto Firmino played a transformative role in Liverpool’s first Premier League title in 2020.

Known for his off-the-ball work, Firmino scored 111 goals for the Reds before his 2023 move to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

4. Carlos Tevez

Carlos Tevez made an indelible mark with his spirited style, featuring prominently for both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Known for his relentless drive, he won two Premier League titles with United and later scored 73 league goals in total.

5. Alexis Sanchez

At his peak with Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez was an unstoppable force, scoring 60 goals in 122 matches.

His tenacity and flair made him one of the league’s standout stars, earning him a move to Manchester United.

6. Gilberto Silva

A mainstay in Arsenal’s 2003/04 Invincibles squad, Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva offered invaluable defensive support.

His impact was immense, as his leadership and calm presence contributed significantly to Arsenal’s legendary unbeaten run.

7. Juninho

While not with a top-tier club, Juninho's influence on Middlesbrough was monumental.

Known for his creativity and skill, the Brazilian helped transform the club and remains a cherished figure for the Teesside faithful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP