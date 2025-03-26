Ghanaian football icon touched down at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, after Black Stars' World Cup qualifying matches

The 39-year-old's return to the country was marked with chaos as the staff of the Airport rushed him to 'bless' them

He has been lauded by many for playing an important role in Ghana's back-to-back wins in the qualifiers

Asamoah Gyan’s return to Ghana was anything but quiet, as chaos erupted at the Kotoka International Airport upon his arrival on Wednesday, March 26.

The former Black Stars captain was met by a swarm of eager airport staff, both male and female, making it nearly impossible for him to exit the premises smoothly.

Gyan rushed by Airport staff as he shares money

A viral video circulating on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the moment when the legendary Ghanaian striker, known for his generosity, was mobbed by staff hoping for a token of appreciation.

True to his reputation, the 39-year-old shared cedi notes of various denominations as the excited crowd reached out, eager to receive a gesture from Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

Gyan's influence on the Black Stars' resurgence

Beyond his philanthropy, Gyan has remained an influential figure within the national team setup, playing an integral role in Ghana’s recent back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Despite hanging up his boots, the former Sunderland and Rennes forward has continued to offer mentorship, guiding the next generation of Black Stars players.

In the build-up to the crucial qualifiers, he was seen engaging with key squad members, including Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew, ahead of the home clash against Chad.

His involvement extended beyond training sessions, as he also visited the team’s hotel before the Madagascar fixture, offering words of encouragement and motivation.

His presence appeared to have the desired effect, as Otto Addo’s charges delivered an emphatic attacking display across both matches, netting eight goals in total.

First, Ghana dismantled Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Jordan Ayew scoring one and assisting Ernest Nuamah, while Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, and Mohammed Salisu also found the back of the net, Flashscore reports.

Three days later, the team carried that momentum into a sterner test against Madagascar, securing a commanding 3-0 victory, per 3news.

Ayew was once again instrumental, providing all three assists, while Thomas Partey and Kudus ended their long goal droughts for the national team.

Looking ahead to September qualifiers

Though officially retired, Gyan’s continued involvement with the squad has been invaluable, with his vast experience offering much-needed inspiration.

His presence in the camp could prove crucial as Ghana looks to maintain its upward trajectory and reclaim its status among Africa’s elite.

With the Black Stars set to regroup in September for the next round of World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, Gyan will undoubtedly be hoping to provide further guidance as the team seeks to secure an early ticket to the global showpiece.

Ghana to face Nigeria, England in 4-nation tournament

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars will compete in a high-profile four-nation tournament in June, featuring Nigeria and England.

Otto Addo's squad will use the competition to gauge their strength against these top teams and two additional nations in the upcoming international window.

