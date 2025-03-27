Arsenal Knockout Real Madrid From UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter-Finals

Arsenal Women produced a big performance to kick out Real Madrid Women from the 2024/25 UWCL

This qualification of the Gunners set the tone for the upcoming Arsenal vs Real Madrid in the men's category

Mikel Arteta would take inspiration from Renée Slegers to edge out the veteran Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid

In a dramatic display of resilience and determination, Arsenal Women triumphed over Real Madrid Women in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) on Wednesday night.

The Gunners’ 3-0 victory at Emirates Stadium in Holloway overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, propelling them into the semifinals. This stunning comeback not only highlights the growing strength of the Gunners women’s football but also sets the stage for an intriguing showdown between the men's teams of Arsenal and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 last eight.

Dramatic comeback

The tie was finely poised after Arsenal Women suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on March 18 after the Real Madrid men's side defeated Ateltico Madrid in the UEFA CL Round of 16 as YEN.com.gh previewed that match etensively.

The stakes were high for the second leg at Emirates Stadium, and it was clear that Renée Slegers' team needed an outstanding performance to reverse the deficit. The Arsenal formation didn’t disappoint, with Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey playing pivotal roles in the Gunners' dominant victory.

It took only 46 minutes into the first half for Arsenal to make a statement. Russo found the back of the net to give her side the lead, reducing the aggregate score to 2-1 in Real Madrid’s favor. Just three minutes later, Caldentey struck to level the tie on aggregate, sending the home crowd into raptures. Russo would then seal the deal with another goal in the 59th minute, completing the turnaround and securing a place in the semifinals for the North London club as Lyon await in the semis.

A night to remember for Arsenal Women

The Gunners’ 3-0 victory on the night (3-2 on aggregate) was a testament to their resolve and quality. Manager Renée Slegers will be delighted with her team's response after the first leg's disappointing performance. The tactical adjustments made in the second leg, along with clinical finishing from Russo and Caldentey, proved to be the difference.

Arsenal Women now move on to the semifinals of the UWCL, where they will face French opposition in the respected Olympique Lyon Women setup in what promises to be another thrilling contest.

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid in the men's competition

While Arsenal Women celebrated their victory, the attention now turns to the men’s category, where the two clubs will meet in a high-stakes quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season. The first leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2025, with the return leg scheduled for April 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

This match-up between Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, and Real Madrid, led by the experienced Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, promises to be a captivating affair. Both clubs have been in strong form domestically and in Europe, making this quarterfinal tie one of the most anticipated of the competition.

Arsenal have been playing some of the most exciting football in the Premier League under Arteta, with their blend of youth and experience causing problems for even the top sides in Europe with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey a key part.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are perennial Champions League contenders, boasting a squad filled with international stars and Champions League pedigree such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Luka Modric. The stage is now set for two footballing giants to clash in what could be a thrilling encounter.

