Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky could not hide his excitement as he reacted to the great news about President John Drmaani Mahama abolishing certain taxes

In the video, he spoke about how excited he and other sports lovers were about the cancellation of the betting tax and e-levy

Many people also shared their joy in the cancellation of certain taxes introduced by the previous Akufo-Addo government, while others laughed at Code Micky's scarf

Ghanaian comic YouTuber, Code Micky, sang praises after it was announced that President John Dramani Mahama had abolished several taxes which were introduced by former president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Code Micky hails President Mahama

Code Micky took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of his reaction to President Mahama signing certain bills to be passed.

In the video, he sang praises on the President for passing the cancellation of crucial taxes such as the e-levy and betting tax.

"What joy have I gotten? It is heaven-sent. This is the beginning of joy," he sang in the video.

The famous YouTuber noted that from now onward, sports lovers could enjoy their returns from staking on games without the fear of the 10 percent tax.

Code Micky also applauded the President for acting on his promises during his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections.

Reactions to Code Micky's video

Many people thronged to the comemtn section to express their excitement about president Mahama cancelling the betting tax, e-levy and other taxes.

People noted that it was the happiest day of their lives as they spoke about how much relief the passage of the bill would bring to them.

Others also could not hold their laughter when they saw Code Micky's white scarf, as they wondered what inspired it.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Code Micky's video concerning president Mahama signing bills to scrap several taxes:

iamnkansahchapters said:

"Ad3n Code wo duku yi wo kc Hajj anaaa."

afiricanwoman said:

"Who’s here for Code’s reaction 😂😂😂😂😂😂😍?"

kwasiatsutsephilip said:

"I was looking for you but finally I see you code 😂😂😂."

kppromotionsghdotcom said:

"I can now withdraw my bet winnings in peace."

_1khalifa_ said:

"😂😂😂😂Happiest Day In The Life Of The Great DAKUDA , The TEDUASTIC HOMO-SAPIENS 🔥🙌 … The Super HighWay King, Now We All Go Drink Better Water 🚿🤌🏻‼️"

delad_.em said:

"Code na duku yi er? 😂"

Market woman praises Bawumia for GH¢200k donation

YEN.com.gh reported that a grateful market woman expressed deep appreciation to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his generous support following the Adum market fire.

Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to assist traders in rebuilding their businesses and restoring their livelihoods.

Her praise for his compassion and leadership comes at a time when President John Dramani Mahama's response to the incident has faced criticism.

The donation sparked conversations on social media about government support for disaster victims and the role of leaders in times of crisis.

