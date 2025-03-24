Otto Addo has named his starting lineup for Monday's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

The wingner of the encounter will top the qualifying Group I standings after six rounds of games

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare keeps his place after impressing against Chad last time out

Ghana head coach, Otto Addo, has announced his Black Stars starting lineup for the top-of-the-table World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Monday night.

The World Cup qualifying Group I encounter takes place at the Grande Stade Al Hoceima in Morocco, with the game kicking off at 19:00 GMT.

Otto Addo has named Black Stars of Ghana starting lineup for World Cup qualifier vs Madagascar on Monday, March 24, 2025: Image credit: Claudio Villa and ghanafaofficial

Source: Getty Images

Ghana thrashed Chad 5-0

The Madagascar vs Ghana clash promises to be a thrilling encounter. The game is a crucial Matchweek Six showdown that could have significant implications for both teams' hopes of securing a spot in the next World Cup.

The Black Stars, led by head coach Otto Addo and captain Jordan Ayew, currently sit at the top of the group with 12 points from five matches. The Black Stars come into this match in high spirits after a commanding 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium. The result highlighted Ghana's attacking prowess and solidified their position as Group I leaders.

With a wealth of experience at international tournaments, including four World Cup appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022, Ghana will be looking to build on their strong form and strengthen their grip on the qualification spots.

Madagascar's massive away victory

In contrast, Madagascar, under the guidance of French coach Corentin Martins, have made significant strides in the qualifiers. They are currently second in the group with 10 points, just two points behind Ghana. The Malagasy side enters this match on the back of an impressive 4-1 victory over Central Africa on March 19, which shows that they are more credible opponents against the Ghanaians tonight.

Although Madagascar has never qualified for the World Cup, they will be looking to make history by securing a first-ever spot at the tournament. This game holds immense importance for both teams, with Ghana aiming to maintain their lead at the top, and make amends for failing to qualify for the AFCON 2025 while Madagascar are looking to close the gap and potentially leapfrog their opponents in the standings.

The Barea of Madagascar defeated Central Africa 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier on the road on March, 19, 2025. Image credit: Foot_dafrique

Source: Twitter

The fixture promises to be an intense battle, as both sides will be eager to secure the three points that could prove vital in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo's men are seen as slight favorites, but Madagascar's recent form and determination make them a formidable opponent. Ghanaian fans can expect an exciting and unpredictable contest at the Grande Stade Al Hoceima on Monday evening.

Fenerbahce defender Alexander Djiku looks composed ahead of Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on Monday, March 24, 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Black Stars starting lineup vs Madagascar

Given the importance of Monday's crunch meeting, Ghana boss Otto Addo has named a strong starting eleven to face Madagascar, making two changes to the startin formation that defeated Chad 5-0 on March 21.

Defender Jerome Opoku and midfielder Abu Francis come in for Ernest Appiah Nuamah and Inaki Williams.

GTV won't telecast of Madagascar vs Ghana game

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the exclsusive news that state broadcaster, Ghana Television (GTV) will not be showing the Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on Monday, after the nationwide channel also failed to air the Ghana vs Chad encounter last Friday.

Source: YEN.com.gh