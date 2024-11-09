Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games

The 25-year-old has been a pale shadow of his former brilliant best since moving to Madrid in the summer

Following his omission from the French national team, it has emerged that Mbappe is reportedly no longer to play for France

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to come back to France's national team any time soon.

Reports suggest that the Frenchman is even considering retiring from international football.

As the international break approaches, many expected the 25-year-old to rejoin Les Bleus after missing October’s fixtures due to a reported minor injury.

However, France manager Didier Deschamps made the surprising decision to leave his captain out of the squad for this month's Nations League clashes.

According to 90Min, the forward has not been selected for Les Bleus’ upcoming matches against Israel on November 14 and Italy on November 17.

Why Mbappe wants to retire from international football

According to journalist Romain Molina, there are tensions between the player's entourage, Didier Deschamps and the French Football Federation.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, suspects a media conspiracy against her son, while Mbappe feels he doesn't play well for the national team due to Deschamps' tactics.

Meanwhile, other French players are reportedly frustrated with Mbappe's reluctance to take responsibility and accept criticism.

Tribuna reported that Mbappe personally requested to be left out of the France squad to "regain his form."

The 25-year-old, who serves as the national team captain, will now miss playing with France for the second consecutive month.

Deschamps gave Mbappe France debut

Mbappe made his international debut under Deschamps and won the 2018 World Cup with him as coach.

Following Hugo Lloris' retirement, the former Paris Saint-Germain star was appointed captain of the French national team.

Why did France drop Mbappe?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Didier Deschamps explained Mbappe's conspicuous absence following his omission from the French national team.

“I had discussions with Kylian and made my decision. It’s better this way,” Deschamps shared during the squad announcement, quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

