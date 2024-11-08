Real Madrid megastar Kylian Mbappé reportedly does not like the way Carlo Ancelotti's team plays

The Frenchman has reportedly indicated it to those around him, as he is used to everyone playing for him in Paris

The 25-year-old has been a pale shadow of his former brilliant best since moving to Madrid in the summer

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction to those close to him with the way Real Madrid play under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

After a strong campaign last season—where Real Madrid clinched both La Liga and Champions League titles—expectations were high.

Photo: Paul Sonda.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite the summer acquisition of Mbappe on a free transfer, Real Madrid have struggled to replicate last season’s success, falling behind Barcelona in La Liga and facing an uncertain Champions League run.

Mbappe unhappy with Ancelotti's tactics

According to Mundo Deportivo, the French forward has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s tactical setup, which differs significantly from the style he thrived in at Paris Saint-Germain.

Currently, the 25-year-old is facing a difficult period in his career, struggling to reach his top form.

Despite his reputation as one of the world’s most talented players, he was recently excluded from France’s national squad for the upcoming Nations League games, highlighting his recent struggles.

Mbappé’s form has come under increased scrutiny, especially after Real Madrid’s recent disappointing results at Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos suffered two stinging defeats in which Mbappé failed to score, sparking criticism from fans and media alike, particularly in France.

This season, the forward has scored eight goals in 15 matches, though three of those were penalties, per Madrid Universal.

His last Champions League goal came against Stuttgart, but he has since gone scoreless in three consecutive games, deepening his frustration as he fights to regain his peak performance.

Mbappe unhappy at Real Madrid

These statistics suggest that Mbappé isn’t fully comfortable in his role at Real Madrid.

Accustomed to being the central figure in attack— a role he dominated at PSG, where the team was structured around him—Mbappé now seems to be adjusting to a different setup.

Mbappe 'struggling' with mental health

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe’s transition to Real Madrid has proven tougher than expected, taking a toll on his mental well-being.

This adjustment period has reportedly led to lifestyle shifts, including more frequent appearances at parties where he’s seen consuming alcohol.

Despite these challenges, Mbappe has managed to perform on the field, netting eight goals in 14 appearances.

