Barcelona chief Deco views Erling Haaland as the perfect successor to Robert Lewandowski, with the club considering a move for the Manchester City star

Since joining Manchester City from Dortmund, the Norwegian has been in phenomenal form, netting 105 goals in 114 appearances across all competitions

This impressive record has reportedly caught Barcelona’s attention as they are leading a potential move for the lethal forward

Despite Robert Lewandowski’s stellar start to the 2024-25 season, speculation surrounds his long-term future at Barcelona as his contract expires next summer.

While an extension is likely, Barcelona are considering potential successors for the Polish striker.

Lewandowski has impressed since joining the Catalan giants, having signed on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2023. The Polish forward has scored 78 goals in just over two seasons.

With less than a year left on his current contract, an extension is anticipated, likely adding another season to his time at the club.

However, sporting director Deco has emphasised that Haaland would be capable of stepping into the shoes of Lewandowski

Deco told Mundo Deportivo:

“I think it’s very difficult to find a striker like Robert today. There are one or two of this level. Maybe Haaland or someone else. There are not so many of this level available.

“It’s not a priority because we have to focus on this season. Of course, we must plan for the future, but if we focus too much on that, we risk overlooking the present. What we achieve this season will influence the future, so our main priority remains our current goals.”

The Barcelona legend praised Lewandowski’s professionalism and commitment, stating:

“At 36, he’s performing at an extraordinary level, not by chance, but because of his dedication and professionalism. We’re thrilled with his form and his connection with the team.”

While Barcelona have yet to target specific replacements, Deco acknowledged that finding a striker of Lewandowski’s calibre would be challenging.

Erling Haaland, a dream target for Barcelona president Joan Laporta, was briefly mentioned as a potential success, per Football Espana.

However, Deco stressed that Barcelona isn’t focused on new signings just yet, as Lewandowski continues to play a crucial role.

“We’re not fixated on replacements,” Deco noted. “Robert is a winner, and if we have a successful season, I believe he’ll want to stay on.”

For now, Lewandowski’s performance remains key as Barcelona navigates a competitive season.

