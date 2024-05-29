Coach Otto Addo has commented on Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's elimination from the new squad

Speaking at the press conference on May 29, 2024, he disclosed that he had a long decision with Dede Ayew when he visited him at home

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has refused to explain why he excluded Andre Dede Ayew from the 26-men squad to play in the World Cup qualifiers match.

Ghana's senior national team will play Mali and the Central African Republic in the upcoming games on June 6 and 10, 2024, respectively.

Dede Ayew and Otto Addo during the 2022 World Cup.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Otto Addo revealed his 26-man roster for the doubleheader; André Ayew was notably absent.

Otto Addo declined to provide specifics when asked about Dede Ayew, stating that he spoke about his decision with André Ayew for a long time.

He claims that the Black Stars captain still thinks highly of him even though he disagrees with his choice to be pulled from the team.

I had a long talk with André and gave him why he is not in the squad.

I talk to players directly and don't like to disclose information about our discussions.

This is the decision we took, and it's not like he necessarily agreed, but I still have great respect for him

Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah advises Coach Otto Addo

Award-winning sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah was among the media personalities who graced Coach Otto Addo's briefing to announce the squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo Names Arsenal Player Thomas Partey As Black Stars Captain In Dede Ayew's Absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey will lead the team against Mali and the Central African Republic.

This was revealed by Black Stars coach Otto Addo during a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Social media users have commented on Thomas Partey's new position and Dede Ayew's absence from the team.

