Ghanaian fans expressed their frustration in an unprecedented manner, chanting for Mohammed Kudus to miss a penalty during the Black Stars' match against Niger.

Trailing 2-1 in their final 2025 AFCON qualifier, Ghana was handed a lifeline when Kudus earned a penalty after being fouled in the box.

The 24-year-old West Ham star, wearing the captain's armband, stepped up to take the decisive spot-kick, aiming to salvage a draw for the home side.

However, as Kudus prepared to take the penalty, a video circulating on social media captured fans chanting "Away, away, away," in apparent hopes of seeing him fail.

Their frustration stemmed from the team's underwhelming performance and a string of disappointing results in recent games.

Kudus ultimately saw his penalty saved, sealing Ghana's humiliating defeat and further highlighting the tense relationship between the team and its supporters.

Fans blame Mohammed Kudus’ No.10 jersey

Meanwhile, Ghanaian fans have pointed to the pressure of wearing the national team’s iconic No. 10 shirt as the reason for Mohammed Kudus’ recent struggles, including his missed penalty in the Black Stars’ final 2025 AFCON qualifier against Niger.

Kudus, who has been in sensational form for West Ham since joining from Ajax, has struggled to replicate that brilliance for the national team.

The 24-year-old inherited the No. 10 jersey from Andre Ayew two months ago, debuting it in a game against Sudan.

