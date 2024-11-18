Niger compounded Ghana's misery in the AFCON qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win

Ghanaian fans have pointed to the pressure of wearing the national team’s iconic No. 10 shirt as the reason for Mohammed Kudus’ recent struggles, including his missed penalty in the Black Stars’ final 2025 AFCON qualifier against Niger.

Kudus, who has been in sensational form for West Ham since joining from Ajax, has struggled to replicate that brilliance for the national team.

Mohammed Kuus misses penalty as Ghana lose to Niger in AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

The 24-year-old inherited the No. 10 jersey from Andre Ayew two months ago, debuting it in a game against Sudan.

However, his performances for Ghana since then have been underwhelming, with the Black Stars failing to win in four consecutive matches (two losses and two draws).

The latest disappointment came during Monday’s match against Niger, where Kudus missed a crucial penalty late in the game.

With Ghana trailing 2-1, the Black Stars were awarded a spot-kick after Kudus was fouled in the box.

However, the attacking midfielder’s attempt was saved by the Nigerien goalkeeper, sealing Ghana’s defeat and capping a disappointing AFCON qualifying campaign.

Fans on social media were quick to draw connections between Kudus’ dip in form and the symbolic weight of the No. 10 jersey, long revered in Ghanaian football.

Many suggested that the pressure associated with the jersey might be affecting the West Ham star’s performances.

@SweetIsrael_ commented

"So Mohammed Kudus missed this penalty. Herh this number 10 jersey and captain band combined dey do wonders. Eiii"

@defoBenjamin said:

"Ghana number 10 jersey oooooo Kudus should just stop wearing that jersey."

@OsuofficialTV posted:

"Kudus, You better leave the 10 jersey before u end your career"

@TinelNk added:

"I think Ghanaians can feel the absence of Dede Ayew now,fr no. 10 jersey given to Mohammed Kudus and captaincy was a hasty decision in my opinion."

While Kudus remains a vital player for the Black Stars, the debate over whether he can shoulder the legacy of the No. 10 shirt continues to dominate conversations among fans.

