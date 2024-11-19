Mohammed Kudus' demeanour before taking the last-gasp penalty against Niger has raised eyebrows

The West Ham star, who captained Ghana in the final AFCON qualifying game, failed to inspire the team on Monday

He will now turn his attention to club football after the Black Stars missed out on AFCON qualification for the first time in 20 years

Some Ghanaian football enthusiasts have turned to spiritual interpretations to explain Mohammed Kudus' unfortunate penalty miss in the Black Stars' final 2025 AFCON qualifier against Niger.

The game, staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, symbolised an opportunity for redemption after a winless qualifying campaign.

Mohammed Kudus appeared crestfallen before taking the last-minute penalty during Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Niger. Photos by @OsuofficialTV.

Source: Twitter

Ghana stunned by Niger in Accra

According to GBC Online, the Black Stars were initially stunned when the visitors broke the deadlock in the first half.

However, a spirited response saw Under-20 talent Jerry Afriyie come off the bench to equalise, igniting hope.

That optimism was short-lived, as Niger netted a late goal, putting Ghana on the brink of another disappointing result, Modern Ghana reports.

Mohammed Kudus' missed penalty

In a dramatic turn, the West African side was awarded a penalty in stoppage time—an opportunity to salvage pride.

Mohammed Kudus stepped up to take it, but his miss left fans in dismay, with many speculating about his mental state during the moment.

The footage of the West Ham United playmaker's hesitant gestures and demeanour fueled conversations, with some attributing the incident to a lack of confidence or even supernatural influences.

Fans read spiritual meaning to Kudus' penalty

Supporters took to social media to voice their opinions.

One user, @collwus, suggested a change in jersey number:

"He should stop wearing the number 10 jersey naso eye den dodo."

Another, @orlando_imanuel, humorously linked the miss to dietary habits, remarking:

"The Gari be too much."

@JR24Cleric took a critical angle, stating:

"Next time, he will think twice before returning insults to fans on Twitter."

Kudus' penalty miss has added another layer to the post-match narrative, illustrating the intense pressure and scrutiny that come with representing Ghana at the highest level.

Otto Addo hurts crestfallen Kudus

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo was quick to console Mohammed Kudus after the Black Stars skipper missed a crucial penalty in Ghana's final-day defeat.

Kudus, donning the captain's armband for the match, saw his spot-kick saved, extinguishing Ghana’s hopes of securing a point.

Despite his pedigree, Kudus struggled to rally his teammates, culminating in Ghana’s first Africa Cup of Nations absence in two decades.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh