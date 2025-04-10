Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Serwaa Prikels has gone viral with her no-makeup face on Instagram

Businessman Ohene Phara's ex-girlfriend, who was allegedly dating Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, looked gorgeous without makeup in the trending video

Some fans of Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown have blasted Serwah Prikels in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian hairstylist Serwaa Prikels has caused a stir after showing off her bare face without makeup on Instagram.

The beauty entrepreneur looked gorgeous as she flaunted her natural face in a makeup transformation video to educate her fans on the basic makeup tricks and tips.

Ghanaians compare Serwah Prikels' new look to Nana Ama McBrown. Photo credit: @serwahprikels.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Serwah Prikels was spotted in her natural all-back cornrows braids hairstyle that suited her perfectly.

Looking elegant in a white role, she sipped juice from a disposable cup as the talented makeup artist started applying the makeup process.

Serwah Prikels couldn't stop smiling through the video as she flaunted her Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, expensive wristwatch and without any wedding ring or fashionable matching ring.

Serwah Prikels flaunts her no-makeup face

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Prikels' flawless look without makeup on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_prettylady04 stated:

"May the pain we inflict on others in the marriage return to us in 10,000 folds🙏Amen."

Hajia Kama stated:

"so dis is e real serwaa prikels....., ohky nice."

Hannah Morgan Wright stated:

"Those comparing her to McBrown should stop. They are all beautiful in their ways. Moreover, over this is natural beauty. No nkekaawa bia."

Mztycollection stated:

"Mo y3 sure s3 3y3 serwaah prikels?? bcos eiii....🫢🫢🫢."

phyna28 stated:

"Mac brown is nicer 🥰."

Adepa_ne_Nhyira_Maame stated:

"Is this Serwaa Prikels who snatched Maxwell from Nana Ama McBrown??

nahnahamaasantewa stated:

"She got a cute innocent face paaa oo. Etwe deede wura serwaa your daughter is coming so no worry they will worry her in her marriage."

Thess stated:

"McBrown don't worry wai na this one dear u are fine pass her.

Evarh stated:

"So you had your own man, but cheating with a married man??? You broke a home?? You’re beautiful.🙂."

The video of Serwaa Prikels' makeup transformation is below:

Serwaa Prikels rocks a pink outfit

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Serwaa Prikels looked spectacular in a pink ruffled long-sleeve top and pleated skirt for her photoshoot.

She turned heads with her side-parted glamorous hairstyle and accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and a stylish gold bracelet.

To complete her look, she modelled in pink embellished bow-tie high heels that matched with her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Serwah Prikels rocks brown outfit

Serwah Prikels looked terrific in a sleeveless top and matching skirt for her photoshoot. She wore a frontal lace hairstyle and flaunted her black designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Prikels slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohene Phara's beautiful ex-girlfriend, Serwah Prikels, who celebrated her birthday in style.

The gorgeous beauty entrepreneur donned an expensive frontal lace hairdo, heavy makeup and a white outfit, which became the talk of the town.

Oheneba Esi, the 2015 Ghanaian Most Beautiful winner, and other social media users have commented on Serwaa Prikel's birthday pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh