Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, detailed how often that actor cheats on her in an interview with Zionfelix and shared how he deals with his behaviour

The lady claimed that Oteele has cheated on her countless times, disclosing that she has become accustomed to his behaviour after 13 years of knowing him

According to Afriyie, although she has become used to his infidelity, she still has ground rules that her husband is not allowed to cross

Kumawood actor Oteele's wife, Nana Afriyie Gifty, has opened up about his repeated infidelity during an interview with blogger Zionfelix.

Afriyie disclosed that Oteele has cheated on her many times over the years. She said that after being with him for 13 years, she has gotten used to the behaviour, although it is disturbing.

According to her, she has learned to live with it, but there are limits she will not allow him to cross. She explained that she has set strict rules for her husband.

She said that the main one is that he is not allowed to bring any of the women he cheats with to their matrimonial home.

She also stated that he must not get involved with anyone who lives near them or is close to their family. Afriyie made it clear that if he ever broke these rules, there would be serious consequences.

The couple got married in 2019 and have been together for six years as husband and wife. Despite her husband’s actions, Afriyie has remained by his side, especially during difficult periods.

Oteele shared in a 2024 interview that he fell seriously ill after a show in Accra, which forced him to move back to Kumasi.

He said the sickness lasted for about three years, and doctors could not find a clear cause, even after several tests.

According to the actor, his wife never left him during this time. He said she was always present, taking care of him while he struggled with the mysterious illness.

Considering how loyal Oteele's wife has been to him during his countless struggles, many Ghanaians were surprised to hear about his infidelity.

Oteele's infidelity sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sweet Lisa said:

"Married women are suffering oo, imagine settling, then he cheat."

Ellen Fofie Ankapong said:

"The lady is gradually getting fed-up bcos she has sacrificed a lot for that man and he gets de mind 2 cheat, de luv 4 him is down."

Syster Akos wrote:

"God forbid... this is sad. What if the table were to turn??"

Madam Asantewaa said:

"Proverbs 6:32 A man who cheats on his wife has no sense."

Ohemaa Woyeje celebrates 8 years of marriage with husband

While Oteele's marriage faces troubles, media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje's marriage is going strong after 8 years.

YEN.com.gh reported that the media personality and her husband celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 8, 2025.

Many Ghanaians praised them for sticking by each other for close to a decade.

