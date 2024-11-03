Asante Kotoko have been on a downward spiral in the past couple of weeks, with results not going in their favour

Their most recent setback came against Kpando Heart of Lions, where they lost by a Kwadwo Obeng Junior solitary strike

Despite the slump, the Porcupine Warriors sit in third position with 15 points after nine games played in the Ghanaian top-flight

Asante Kotoko's early-season promise has taken a sharp downturn, with the team struggling to secure results in recent Ghana Premier League fixtures.

Known for their dominance, the club began the campaign in strong form, securing four wins from their first six matches and conceding only twice, hinting at a potentially successful season.

Kotoko's sharp decline

However, recent performances have dampened those hopes, with Kotoko managing only a single point from their last three games and allowing four goals in the process.

To add context, these stumbles have come against comparatively modest opponents.

Their struggles began with a draw against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars, followed by a surprise defeat to Legon Cities, a side winless in its previous seven matches, as noted by the Ghanafa.

Most recently, the Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions at their adopted home ground, the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi, per 3news.

Is Prosper Narteh Ogum facing the sack?

The recent setbacks have left fans increasingly frustrated, especially with tough clashes against Aduana Stars and fierce rivals Hearts of Oak looming on the fixture list.

Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum now faces significant pressure to get his side back on track before the goodwill of their supporters fades entirely.

The reason behind Kotoko's decline

YEN.com.gh spoke with Fitman Jaara, a broadcast journalist with the Daily Guide Network and Focus FM, to analyse Kotoko’s recent decline.

"There’s a bit of complacency on the part of the Porcupine Warriors," Jaara remarked.

"They started the season strongly, winning their first three games and, given their choice of Len Clay as their home venue, didn’t face any real pressure.

"That early success gave them confidence in their squad, even after losing some key players to foreign clubs."

Kotoko’s current record stands at four wins, three draws, and a single loss from eight league outings, with eight goals scored and five conceded.

This form has them second in the league table with 15 points, but recent struggles suggest that more consistency will be needed to sustain a title challenge.

