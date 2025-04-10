Tensions in Bawku saw some residents vandalise and set fire to the residence of Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga.

The incident occurred amid unrest over the last two days linked to the town’s long-standing chieftaincy dispute.

Mahama Ayariga’s house suffers attack during the latest tensions in Bawku. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

The recent violence saw police and some residents clash during which one person was killed.

Five others, including a police officer and an immigration officer, sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Calm was initially restored in Bawku on April 9, 2025, through a joint operation by the police and the army.

However, tensions flared again the next day when a group attacked Ayariga's home at Wiidi, a suburb of Bawku, reportedly in response to the earlier death.

Citi News reported that the MP’s residence was initially attacked by youth pelting stones and then escalated into arson.

Since the recent violence, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has led a delegation to the area to assess the security situation on the ground.

According to a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on April 10, the IGP will also meet with persons affected by the violence.

“While at Bawku, the IGP and his team will also commiserate with the deceased family, visit the injured persons on admission and reach out to officers who lost their properties as a result of the violence.”

Source: YEN.com.gh