Real Madrid suffered their fifth defeat of the season on Wednesday night, falling 2-1 to Athletic Club at San Mamés.

The match highlighted another disappointing outing for Kylian Mbappé, who missed his second penalty in eight days and struggled to deliver for Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham appeared to be frustrated at Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Patience with the French forward appears to be wearing thin—not just among fans but within the squad.

Jude Bellingham, who scored Madrid’s lone goal to temporarily level the match, was visibly frustrated throughout.

The midfielder's determination was evident as he battled tirelessly to inspire a comeback, even earning a late booking for dissent.

A particular flashpoint came late in the game when Mbappé opted to take on Athletic’s Dani Vivian instead of passing, only to lose possession for a goal kick.

In a video shared on social media, Bellingham was seen gesturing furiously, appearing to curse as he cast a frustrated glare at the French superstar.

This moment encapsulated the mounting tension within Real Madrid’s ranks as the team struggles to find consistency amidst mounting pressure.

What's next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

The pressure was on Los Blancos to respond following Barcelona’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday.

However, Ancelotti’s side fell short, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club at San Mamés, per Football Espana.

The loss leaves Real Madrid four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, although they have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Athletic Club solidified their position in fourth place with the win.

Mbappe now faces the task of regrouping ahead of Real Madrid’s next clash against Girona on Saturday night.

Mbappe unhappy as Real Madrid dream turn out sour

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe is dissatisfied with how his dream move to Real Madrid has unfolded into a nightmare.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star appears dejected and has been struggling to find his form since joining the Spanish La Liga giants.

