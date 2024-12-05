Kylian Mbappe's spot-kick misery continued as he missed yet another penalty against Athletic Club in La Liga

Real Madrid went down 2-1 against Athletic Club on Wednesday evening, losing grip on top of the Spanish top-flight

The defending champions now face the task of regrouping ahead of Real Madrid’s next clash against Girona on Saturday night

Kylian Mbappe’s early tenure at Real Madrid has been far from smooth, with the French superstar enduring a challenging few weeks.

Last Wednesday, the 25-year-old had a crucial penalty saved by Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher during a 2-0 Champions League loss at Anfield.

Just a week later, Mbappe faced another setback as Julen Agirrezabala thwarted his spot-kick, contributing to Athletic Club's 2-1 victory over the reigning La Liga champions.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended Mbappe after the San Mamés defeat, emphasizing his importance to the team.

Mbappe has now addressed his struggles via Instagram, offering his perspective and showing determination to bounce back.

“Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment, but it’s the best to change this situation and show who I am.”

What's next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

The pressure was on Los Blancos to respond following Barcelona’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Mallorca on Tuesday.

However, Ancelotti’s side fell short, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Athletic Club at San Mamés, per Football Espana.

The loss leaves Real Madrid four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, although they have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Athletic Club solidified their position in fourth place with the win.

Mbappe now faces the task of regrouping ahead of Real Madrid’s next clash against Girona on Saturday night.

Mbappe unhappy as Real Madrid dream turns out sour

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappe’s much-anticipated move to Real Madrid has not lived up to the dream he envisioned.

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar has struggled to hit his stride and appears visibly frustrated as he navigates a challenging start to life with the Spanish giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh