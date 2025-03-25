Black Stars head coach Otto Addo was on cloud nine after Ghana's impressive performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The 49-year-old tactician masterminded two successive victories against Chad and Madagascar

The back-to-back wins means Otto Addo's Black Stars are within touching distance of qualifying for next year's global showpiece

Otto Addo could not contain his excitement as Ghana cruised past Madagascar in a commanding display during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

Under intense scrutiny following the Black Stars' failure to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the head coach has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the ongoing qualifiers.

Otto Addo masterminds big wins in World Cup qualifiers

The shift in fortunes began on Friday, March 21, when Ghana dismantled Chad with a ruthless 5-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

That emphatic result laid the foundation for another statement performance against Madagascar.

Thomas Partey led the charge, netting twice—one in each half—before Mohammed Kudus added a final flourish to complete a dominant outing.

Otto Addo's Black Stars takes a commanding position in Group I

These successive triumphs have propelled the Black Stars to the summit of Group I, where they now hold 15 points.

Their lead extends five points clear of Madagascar and six ahead of Mali and Comoros, who occupy third and fourth places, respectively, per Ghanasoccernet.

With four matches remaining, the four-time African champions are well on course to book their place at next year’s global showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Otto Addo jams to Shatta Wale's hit song

The comprehensive nature of the wins left Otto Addo in high spirits, and he did not shy away from expressing his delight.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old shared a video of fans at the Accra Sports Stadium passionately singing along to Shatta Wale’s Dancehall King, capturing the euphoric mood in the stands on his Instagram story.

Eyes set on early qualification

With momentum firmly on their side, the Black Stars will look to maintain their dominance in the upcoming fixtures.

Their next assignment is a return clash against Chad in September, per Sofascore, an opponent they dismantled with ease in Accra.

Four days later, Ghana will welcome Mali, another crucial test in their quest to secure early qualification.

For Otto Addo, these results not only bolster his credentials but also reinforce belief in the squad’s potential.

If the Black Stars continue in this vein, a return to the world’s biggest football stage will be all but guaranteed.

Otto Addo declared Benjamin Asare as Ghana's No.1

YEN.com.gh also reported that Otto Addo has officially named Benjamin Asare as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper after his standout display in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite Asare’s elevation, Addo emphasised the ongoing competition for the role, praising Ati-Zigi and Wollacott for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining high standards in the squad.

