Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams led Athletic Bilbao to a vital victory against champions Real Madrid

The Black Stars forward celebrated his tenth anniversary as a first-team player with the win over Madrid at San Mames

Williams, who switched nationalities to play for Ghana in 2022, has made over 400 appearances for Athletic Bilbao

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Inaki Williams marks his tenth anniversary as an Athletic Club player after their win over Real Madrid.

The Spain-born Ghanaian forward inspired the Rojiblancos to an important La Liga victory after beating champions Real Madrid at the San Mames.

Williams, born and raised in Bilbao, started his career with the Basque outfit and has since become a club legend.

Ghana forward Inaki Williams marks tenth anniversary at Athletic Bilbao with victory over Real Madrid. Photo: Jose Breton Twitter/ @DatAthle.

Source: Getty Images

December 6, marks exactly ten years since he first played for the club at the senior level.

He has made 441 appearances for the club, winning the Copa Del Rey last season with Bilbao. In the last nine years, Williams has missed only three matches, either through injury or suspension.

The 30-year-old also holds the record for the most consecutive games by a player in La Liga.

"10 ya," he posted on social media with an emoji reacting to a reminder of his historic run with the Spanish top-tier side.

Williams is looking at ending his career with the Basque club after carving a cult hero status in Bilbao.

Inaki Williams is a true Atletic legend

While he has had his ups and downs at the club, Williams has always been a loyal servant of the club.

At one point in his career, the Ghanaian forward received offers abroad, but he refused to leave his hometown club.

Williams is among the top 15 all-time scorers for Athletic Bilbao, with 105 goals from 441 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Inaki Williams enjoys Ghanaian dish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Inaki Williams enjoying his favourite Ghanaian delicacy fufu whilst recovering from injury.

Fufu is one of Ghana's delicacies along with jollof which many players indulge in when opportunity presents.

Source: YEN.com.gh