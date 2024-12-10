Kylian Mbappé gave an in-depth interview that piqued the interest of Real Madrid fans amid his recent form on the pitch

Real Madrid fans believe they’ve uncovered the “real reason” behind Kylian Mbappe’s underwhelming performances since his high-profile move to the club.

While the French superstar has scored 11 goals across all competitions this season, his displays have fallen short of the lofty expectations set by his talent.

Kylian Mbappe gave a wide-ranging interview that caught the interest of Real Madrid fans following his form on the pitch

In a candid interview with Clique TV, Mbappe opened up about his personal life, sparking fan theories about its impact on his form.

“I used to be in love with a woman, but not anymore,” he shared, expressing his hope to “be in love again” soon.

The 25-year-old acknowledged the challenges of balancing his career and personal life, saying:

“It takes adaptation. You have to readjust your life to have something that everyone should have—peace.”

Fans on social media have drawn connections between his emotional state and his struggles to meet his usual high standards on the pitch, adding another layer to the conversation about his adjustment to life at Real Madrid.

One X user wrote:

"That might be reason behind his downfall, he is lonely."

A second tweeted:

"It was all about a woman while we thought it was Bernabeu’s pressure he couldn’t bear."

A third added:

"So it was heartbreak that was his problem."

Another commented:

"Oh so his poor performances are because of broken heart."

Mbappe talks about Ballon d'Or dreams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappé remains resolute in his quest to establish himself as the best footballer in the world.

Although his ambitions remain intact, the French star faces fierce competition from Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others, making the race for global supremacy even more intense.

