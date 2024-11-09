Liverpool fans are elated after their team capitalized on Manchester City's slip in the Premier League title race by beating Aston Villa, extending their lead at the top to five points.

Earlier in the day, reigning champions City suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton, setting the stage for Liverpool to widen the gap heading into the international break.

Darwin Núñez opened the scoring in the 20th minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Mohamed Salah tangled with Leon Bailey during a swift counter-attack and slotting it past Emi Martinez

. Núñez had another chance shortly after but fired over the bar.

With six minutes left, Salah sealed the three points, slipping a shot inside the near post for his fourth consecutive league goal.

The victory marked Liverpool’s ninth in 11 league games—and their 15th in 17 matches under new manager Arne Slot. Meanwhile, Aston Villa sit eighth in the table.

Fans took to social media to celebrate and express hope that this could be Liverpool’s year.

@eckoxsoldier said:

"Who’s gonna stop us. The League is ours!!!"

@DefiPrince88 posted:

"Big 3 points and 5 points clear at Top of the Table."

@damian173_ commented:

"Good game 5 points ahead Man City."

@MbavaJob added:

"This is our season. Nobody can stop us.:

