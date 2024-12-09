Kylian Mbappe's long-standing ambitions to hoist the Ballon d'Or Award is still on course after he shed light on what to do

The Frenchman has long eyed the coveted individual gong and has not shied away from airing his opinion

While he remains a potential candidate to win in the future, he faces stiff competition from teammates Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and others

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe remains steadfast in his ambition to become the world’s finest footballer.

The French international, who transitioned from Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid last summer, has faced a rocky start to his tenure in Spain. Yet, despite challenges, his determination shines through.

Mbappe's form this season

Statistics from Transfermarkt highlight that Mbappé has registered 11 goals and provided two assists across 21 appearances in all competitions.

While these numbers may appear respectable, they have not shielded him from criticism.

His inconsistency in front of goal has sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some prematurely branding him a disappointment in the white jersey of Los Blancos.

Mbappe opens up about Ballon d'Or ambitions

Amid the scrutiny, the 2018 World Cup winner remains confident in his abilities and his potential to reach the pinnacle of individual accolades.

Speaking to Canal+, as reported by Eurosport, Mbappé shared his unyielding belief in achieving the Ballon d’Or.

"I know what I have to do to win it, a lot of things on and off the field," he explained, underscoring the multi-faceted approach required to claim football’s most prestigious honour.

The former Paris Saint-Germain talisman added with conviction, "When I do everything I need to do to win it, I will win it."

The 25-year-old's bold declaration reflects not just ambition but a player aware of the weight of expectations tied to his name.

While his start at Real Madrid may not yet match the grandeur of his reputation, Mbappé’s track record suggests that prematurely dismissing him could be a mistake.

What's next for Mbappe?

After scoring the icing on the cake for Real Madrid in their emphatic win against Girona in La Liga, Mbappe will hope to get his side's Champions League journey back on track with victory against Atalanta on Tuesday, December 10.

