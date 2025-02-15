Ghana international took to Instagram to share his thoughts about Arsenal's gritty win against Leicester City

The 31-year-old lasted 76 minutes in the game as late goals from Mikel Merino handed the Gunners a 2-0 win

Up next for Partey is another battle with a Ghanaian when Arsenal face Mohammed Kudus' West Ham next Saturday

Thomas Partey has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over Jordan Ayew’s Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff.

A late double from substitute Mikel Merino ensured the Gunners extended their unbeaten league streak to 15 matches, keeping their title ambitions alive as they chase a first Premier League crown in 21 years.

Thomas Partey put in a decent shift as Arsenal secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against Jordan Ayew's Leicester City in the Premier League. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Partey's Arsenal fight hard to seal gritty win at Leicester

The opening half saw Mikel Arteta’s side struggle to create clear-cut chances, with their attacking rhythm noticeably absent.

The closest they came was a Declan Rice header, which rolled narrowly wide, leaving Mads Hermansen largely untested in Leicester’s goal.

After the break, the Foxes intensified their efforts, pushing for the breakthrough.

However, Arsenal, despite their lacklustre attacking display, found the decisive goals when it mattered most.

With the match locked in a tense stalemate, Merino rose highest to head home Ethan Nwaneri’s delivery in the 81st minute, before sealing the victory six minutes later—tapping in Leandro Trossard’s cross at the back post.

This crucial win leaves Arsenal trailing league leaders Liverpool by just four points, though the Reds have a game in hand against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Partey’s performance and reaction

While Partey has been one of Arteta’s most trusted midfield anchors this season, he wasn’t at his dominant best against Leicester.

According to Sofascore, he earned a 7.2 match rating, recording five ground duels won, winning three successful tackles but losing possession seven times.

Acknowledging his less-than-stellar display, the 31-year-old midfielder took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the team’s resilience:

"On days when I’m not at my best, the strength of the team carries us to victory. Vamoooosss!"

What’s next?

Partey’s next test is another Ghanaian showdown, as Arsenal prepare to host Mohammed Kudus’ West Ham on February 22—a matchup that promises a fascinating battle for midfield supremacy at the Emirates.

Partey's Arsenal future in doubt

YEN.com.gh further highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal despite his impressive displays this season.

With his contract set to expire in June, the Gunners have yet to take concrete steps toward a renewal.

