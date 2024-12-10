Kylian Mbappé has opened up about the true state of his relationship with Lionel Messi during their time at Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman played alongside Messi for two seasons before the latter departed for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami

While he admitted his initial feeling towards the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was that of anger, Mbappé said it changed over time

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé did not hold back when discussing his relationship with Lionel Messi after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappé’s reflections on his relationship with Messi offer a glimpse into the complexities of elite football and the human emotions that underlie even the grandest rivalries.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi shared the same dressing room during their stint with Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe vs Messi: How it all started

Their dynamic took a fascinating turn following the final at Qatar 2022, where Argentina edged France in a gripping contest that ended in a dramatic penalty shootout after an unforgettable 3-3 draw.

Both players were at the heart of the action, cementing their status as two of the game's greatest.

Mbappe opens up about his relationship with Messi

Speaking about the aftermath of that fateful showdown, Mbappé revealed he felt a surge of frustration upon reuniting with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

“After the World Cup final, when I saw Messi at PSG training, I was still so angry,” he shared, as quoted by AS.

Despite the tension, Messi’s response was disarming. “But he told me I had already won it before, and now it was his turn.”

Though Mbappé admitted his initial fury, he highlighted how mutual respect paved the way for reconciliation.

“I was furious, but you respect it because it’s Messi. We broke the ice by laughing together because we had fought a battle. We created memories from the final. I think that finally brought us closer together.”

The 25-year-old went on to praise Messi’s influence, acknowledging the invaluable lessons he gleaned from their time as teammates.

“I learned very lot from him. Messi does everything well. You can learn everything from a guy like that. I used to go up to him and ask him, ‘how do you do this? how do you do that?’”

The pair spent two seasons together in Paris, playing 67 games together, per Transfermarkt.

Messi departed for Inter Miami in 2023, while Mbappé charted a new course at Real Madrid the following year as a free agent.

Mbappe talks about Ballon d'Or dreams

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé remains resolute in his quest to establish himself as the best footballer in the world.

Although his ambitions remain intact, the French star faces fierce competition from Vinícius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and others, making the race for global supremacy even more intense.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh