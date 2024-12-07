France captain Kylian Mbappé joined the ranks of Real Madrid's 'Galácticos' after completing his high-profile move from PSG last summer

The 25-year-old has netted ten goals across all competitions for Real Madrid, but expectations for his impact have been significantly higher

The 2018 World Cup winner has struggled to recapture his previous form, including missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Club

Kylian Mbappé’s struggles from the penalty spot have drawn criticism, with some blaming his attempts to emulate former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

Critics argue that the Real Madrid star lacks the skill to replicate the Brazilian's flair from 12 yards.

Mbappé’s high-profile move to the Santiago Bernabéu has been fraught with challenges, as the French forward grapples with meeting the lofty expectations that accompany the Galáctico label.

His transition to a central striker role has been questioned, and recent penalty failures have further dented his confidence.

The 24-year-old missed two crucial spot-kicks within a week—one in a Champions League clash against Liverpool and another in a La Liga match against Athletic Club.

These missteps have led to calls for Mbappé to relinquish penalty duties, especially with teammate Jude Bellingham demonstrating precision from the spot in recent games.

RMC Sport pundit Kevin Diaz weighed in on Mbappe’s struggles, stating:

"Looking at the missed penalty - it’s clear that anyone can miss a penalty. However, the issue lies in Mbappe wanting to take penalties despite not being a penalty specialist. He demonstrated this again over the weekend and also in the match against Liverpool. He’s not particularly skilled at taking penalties.

"He pretends to watch the goalkeeper, but when it comes to the actual kick, he doesn’t look at the keeper at all. Perhaps he’s trying to emulate Neymar, especially considering the controversy surrounding penalties during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. This example of the penalty reflects, to some extent, what frustrates people about Kylian Mbappe."

What's next for Mbappe?

Per Goal, Mbappé has appeared visibly frustrated in recent weeks, with the 25-year-old reportedly missing the influential role he held at PSG.

While he has managed to score 10 goals for Real Madrid, he is acutely aware that he must produce a higher level of performance to meet the expectations of one of the world's most demanding fan bases.

