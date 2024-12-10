Arsenal are preparing to make a move for Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus ahead of the transfer window

The Ghana international has been a long-time target of the London club before even joining West Ham last season

Kudus is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a potential move for Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus if he becomes available in the January transfer market.

The Gunners are prepared to formulate a deal for the West Ham forward, who is valued at £80 million.

Arsenal would be interested in Mohammed Kudus if he were made available in the January market. Photo: West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to add a versatile attacker to his squad, with Kudus seen as a prime target.

Following a disappointing draw against Fulham, concerns about Arsenal's title credentials have emerged.

Arteta views Kudus as a player capable of injecting the individual quality his squad currently lacks and helping the team stay competitive in the title race against top rivals like Liverpool.

A big-money approach similar to the Declan Rice transfer could be on the cards as Arsenal aim to strengthen their attack ahead of the season's critical second half.

Kudus, who reportedly has an £85 million release clause, could be sold for a fee closer to £80 million, with West Ham facing a challenging start to the season.

The Hammers’ difficulties may force them to seek funds for new attacking reinforcements, making a potential sale of the 24-year-old a viable option.

Is Mohammed Kudus the missing piece for Arsenal?

West Ham will not part with Mohammed Kudus for a discounted price, as they aim to maximise the 24-year-old’s value in the transfer market.

Arsenal, therefore, would need to pay a premium, with the Ghanaian international reportedly valued at £80 million. His potential arrival could address gaps in Arsenal’s attacking setup.

Kudus’ versatility is a key asset, as he can operate effectively across all positions in the front three and in attacking midfield roles.

This adaptability aligns with Mikel Arteta’s tactical vision for Arsenal. With questions surrounding the form and consistency of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Kudus could provide a long-term solution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh