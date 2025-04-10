Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, in a video, visited a barbershop in Morocco to get a haircut

Kennedy Agyapong's son instructed his Moroccan barber to trim his hair despite him having a bald head

The video of Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr visiting the barbershop for a haircut garnered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians

Controversial Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's son, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, courted attention after a video of him at a barbershop in Morocco surfaced on social media.

The former Assin Central constituency MP's son took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself sitting in the barber chair and waiting for the barber to give him a haircut he had requested.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, beamed with excitement as he recorded himself instructing the Moroccan barber to trim his hair despite him having a bald look.

The video of the politician's son visiting the barbershop for a haircut garnered hilarious reactions from Ghanaians, who were left confused. Many jokingly questioned why Kenneth would go for a haircut when he has always had a bald head with no hair on it.

The politician's son is currently in Morocco for a vacation. He recently shared a video of himself visiting the Salle Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, to watch one of the opening games of the 2025 Basketball Africa League season.

The fifth season of the Basketball Africa League kicked off on Saturday, April 5, 2025 and is currently being played in Morocco, Senegal and Rwanda.

156 players from a record 28 countries across Africa, Europe and the US are currently competing in the league, which would honour the late Congolese-American professional basketball player Dikembe Mutombo, who sadly passed away from brain cancer at 58 on September 30, 2024.

Before his trip to Morocco, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr accompanied his father, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to donate bags of rice to Muslims within and around Madina to support their Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The co-founder of Afrofuture and his father, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, had previously travelled to the Ashanti Region, where the latter donated GH₵100,000 and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate Adum PZ market fire incident.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong's son's visit to the barbershop for a haircut:

Kennedy Agyapong's visit to barbershop stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NoYJustEddie on YT commented:

“Take everything off” where? 😩😂."

ATWIMA DCE said:

"Kenneth, too why🤣🤣🤣?"

Omanhene Maame wrote:

"Please, what is he taking off? I can’t see."

Nana Yaw Sarpong commented:

"Nothing is there to be taken off 😁😁😁."

Clarke Brown said:

"How do you take everything from nothing? Mathematically impossible 😂."

