Ghana international Mohammed Kudus provided the decisive assist for West Ham United’s winning goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The talented forward started in the attack of his team on the night as the hammers aimed to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus played a key role as West Ham defeated Wolves in the Premier League. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Playing from the flanks, the 24-year-old played an instrumental role in the team's triumph at the London Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

Kudus appeared to score six minutes later, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for offside, per Sports Mole.

Undeterred, the Black Stars playmaker made his mark in the 72nd minute with a perfectly timed assist for Jarrod Bowen, whose goal ultimately secured the win.

Wolves had equalised briefly through Matt Doherty in the 69th minute, but Kudus' contribution ensured the Hammers walked away with all three points.

The Ghana international now boasts two goals and an assist in 10 Premier League appearances this season, further cementing his impact at West Ham.

The match was labelled El Sackico as both Lopetegui and O'Neil faced significant pressure going into the game at the London Stadium

Why Kudus was suspended

Kudus was slapped with a five-game ban and a £60,000 fine after he was found guilty of improper conduct and violent behaviour following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

The Black Stars playmaker netted two goals in eight matches before his suspension, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus nominated for Puskas award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 FIFA Puskás Award.

The Black Stars midfielder received the nod for his spectacular solo goal against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

