Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has expressed displeasure over recent happenings with Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah

In a video, he scolded the renowned preacher over their strained relationship and reminded him of how he once saved him in court

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting the lawyer, and others defending Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has launched a fresh attack on Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah following his alignment with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video, Maurice Ampaw called out Rev Owusu Bempah for neglecting the New Patriotic Party and reminded of how President Mahama's tenure will come to an end after four years.

Maurice Ampaw blasts Owusu Bempah over their strained relationship. Image source: Maurice Ampaw, Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

"Former President Akufo-Addo came to power some years ago but now, he's no longer in power. That's the same way President Mahama's tenure will soon come to an end. And be reminded that, President Mahama would not carry power along with him, he will definitely leave it behind," he said.

Maurice Ampaw scolds Owusu Bempah

In the video, Maurice Ampaw raised concerns over Rev Owusu Bempah's change of attitude especially towards him. He accused the preacher of destroying their once beautiful relationship due to politics.

Maurice Ampaw accuses Apostle Owusu Bempah of straining their relationship because of politics. Image source: Apostle Dr Owusu Bempah

Source: UGC

Maurice Ampaw scolded the renowned preacher over their strained relationship and reminded him of how he once saved him from being jailed.

"Ask Owusu Bempah if he did not see me Lawyer Ampaw in court in the year 2000 when I was being called to the Bar. He purchased stolen cars and he was dragged to the Cocoa Affairs court during Rawlings' time. I defended him in court," he said.

Watch the video of Maurice Ampaw venting below:

Netizens react to Maurice Ampaw's claim

Netizens who saw the video of the renowned lawyer lamenting over his strained relationship with the renowned preacher expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some acknowledged the concerns raised, others criticised both Maurice Ampaw and Apostle Owusu Bempah.

@Diamond _Forever wrote:

"True, I saw them in court that day. Nii Lante Vanderpuiye was wearing white jalabia."

@Yaaasantewaa902 wrote:

"Eiiii wonso wogyimio."

@Galoway wrote:

"What sort of radio station is this?? Wontumi?? mtweeew."

@KofiLloyd wrote:

"What's wrong with this man? Owusu Bempa hired you as a lawyer to defend him in court, he paid you for a job, so does it mean that he should keep quiet if you are fooling."

@Baba Ibrahim wrote:

"Hwe ni gyimi."

Adom Kyei Duah gifts Maurice Ampaw money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Pastor Adom Kyei Duah exhibited kindness to Maurice Ampaw and his wife after they delivered a set of twins.

The pastor donated a colossal amount of money to the lawyer and his partner as a gift to welcome their adorable children.

Netizens who saw the post about Adom Kyei were delighted as they took to the comment section to express their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh