Former Chelsea defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been selected in the Team of the Season in Greece

The Ghana international enjoyed an outstanding season following his move to Greece from English side Chelsea

Rahman played an influential role as PAOK Thessaloniki won the Greek league for the first time since 2019

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been named in the Team of the Season in Greece.

The former Chelsea left-back received his plaque for making the best eleven of the 2023/24 season.

Rahman helped POAK win the Greek Super League for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

The Ghana international made 28 appearances in the league, scoring five goals and delivering three assists.

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman named in Greek Super League Team of the Week. Photo: Stephen McCarthy.

Source: Getty Images

In photo shared on social media, Rahman was presented with a plaque to acknowledge his place in the beast eleven in Greece.

The 30-year-old also starred for PAOK as they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

This season, Rahman has been on a good run of form, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Rahman will be hoping to successful defend the Greek league title with POAK as they currently sit in third place, three points behind leaders Olympiacos.

It is his second spell with the Greek outfit, winning the Greek Cup in 2021 while on loan.

Baba Rahman rediscovers form

Before moving to Greece, Rahman had struggled at different clubs as a loan player, spending time at Real Mallorca, Stade Reims and Reading.

The Ghana international decided to end his stay at Chelsea after nine years without commanding a place at the London club.

The decision proved to have helped the former Augsburg player, who returned to Greece last summer. At PAOK, he is a mainstay in the team, playing regularly in the league.

Rahman discloses potential Ghana return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Rahman is planning on making a return to the Black Stars after a year hiatus.

The former Chelsea player decided to stay away from the Black Stars before the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

He also declined invites for the World Cup qualifiers, stating he wanted to focus his club career.

