Ghana legend Michael Essien returned to Ghana for the first time in a while with the FC Nordsjaelland team

The Danish top-flight side are in the West African nation for a cultural exchange programme with the league on winter break

The Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland, have a relationship with Ghanaian academy, the Right to Dream

Michael Essien exhibited his cultural dance skills as FC Nordsjaelland visited Ghana.

The legendary midfielder, players and some technical staff of the Danish outfit are in Ghana for a cultural exchange programme.

Nordsjaelland and Ghana have strong ties due to the establishment of the Right to Dream Academy, which is a feeder club to the Superliga side.

Michael Essien performs traditional dance as FC Nordsjaelland visit Ghana. Photo: Twitter. @JoySportsGH @rught2dream.

In a video shared on social media, Essien was spotted performing the 'borborbor' dance, which is common to the people of the Volta Region.

While the former Chelsea and Ghana international danced with the cultural group, the players of Nordsjaelland enjoyed the moment as they cheered on their assistant coach.

Essien has been developing his managerial skills with the club since hanging up his boots in 2021, as reported by 3 News.

FC Nordsjaelland will spend a couple of days in Ghana, where they will engage in a series of training sessions before returning to Denmark to continue the campaign. The Danish Superliga is currently on winter break.

Several Ghanaian players, including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Osman and Abdul Mumin, passed through FC Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy.

Essien receives warm reception

Having been away for a long time, the former Black Stars player returned to the country to a special welcome.

Although he will not stay for long, Essien seems to be enjoying his stay in the country.

Essien, who recently completed a UEFA Management in Football Course, is expected to take over as a national team coach in future.

Essien completes UEFA programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Michael Essien has completed his UEFA Football in Management Certificate course.

The Chelsea legend has been acquiring knowledge in football management as he builds his career as a coach.

Essien is hoping to make a successful career in management as he did in his playing days.

Source: YEN.com.gh