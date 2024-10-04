Inaki Williams scored his first goal of the season in the UEFA Europa League against Dutch giants AZ Alkmaar

The Ghana international and his younger brother Nico Williams combined to get the opener for the Copa del Rey winners

Williams is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next week

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams combined to deliver Athletic Bilbao victory in their Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar.

Inaki netted his first goal of the competition after connecting to a brilliant cross from his younger brother Nico in the second half as the Spanish club secured a 2-0 home win.

Oihan Sancet sealed victory for the host after meeting another delivery from Williams Jr at the San Mames on Thursday evening.

Inaki Williams and Nico Williams produce new dance celebration after scoring in Athletic Bilbao win. Photo: Twitter/ @Livescore.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Inaki ran to his brother as the siblings hit a funny dance celebration to mark an important victory.

The duo have been in scintillating form for the Rojiblancos, who won the Copa del Rey last season. The club's first in 40 years.

Valverde praises Williams brothers and teammates

Following the win at San Mames, manager Ernesto Valverde praised the character of his team as they pushed till the end.

Athletic Bilbao were held by a resolute AZ Alkmar for 70 minutes despite dominating the game before Williams broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.

"The team performed well, we got into our groove. Sometimes we were a bit rushed, but with our drive we managed to open up their defence and win," he said during the post-match interview, as quoted by the club's official website.

"It was hard for us, we rate our opponents very highly and the win is very important. We're happy because they're a great team and we were able to keep them at bay."

Baidoo scores winner as Elfsborg beat Roma

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo continued his red-hot run of form after netting the winner as Elfsborg defeated Italian giants AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The 24-year-old converted from the spot as the Swedish outfit secured an important home win.

Baidoo played the entire duration in a makeshift role, as he led the attack of Elfsborg at Boraas Arena.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh