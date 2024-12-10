Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi has won the Norwegian Cup with Fredrikstad Football Club

Maxwell Woledzi has won his first major title with Norwegian club Fredrikstad FC.

The Ghanaian defender starred as Fredrikstad stunned giants Molde to win the 2024 Norwegian Cup.

Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi wins the Norway Cup with Fredrikstad FC. Photo: Twitter/ @maxwellwoledzi.

After a barren game, the match had to be settled from the penalty spot with Fredrikstad beating Molde to secure a place in Europe next season, as stated on the official website of the club.

The 23-year-old, a key figure at Fredrikstad, enjoyed an outstanding campaign in both the league and the Cup competitions, making a combined 34 appearances.

"Champions," an excited Woledzi posted on social media after the game.

The victory means Fredrikstad will participate in the Europa League qualifiers next season. It is the first time Fredrikstad have won the Cup in 18 years.

The lanky centre-back joined the Norwegian outfit in the summer of 2022 and quickly established himself as a mainstay in the team.

His outstanding performances also earned him a place in the Norwegian Eliteserien League Team of the Year.

Following his impressive season, the former Vitoria Guimaraes player is reportedly attracting interest from top clubs in and around Scandinavia.

Woledzi fulfilling potential

The Right to Dream Academy product endured a tough time in Portugal following his move from FC Nordsjaelland to Vitoria Guimaraes.

Having enjoyed a smooth transition from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland, he was expected to continue with his form in Portugal.

However, Woledzi spent most of his time with the B team before Fredrikstad came calling.

In Norway, he quickly settled, helping the club to success.

