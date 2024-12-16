Antonio Rudiger has been spotted seemingly making fun and laughing wildly after Barcelona suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at home to Leganes

Barcelona have now suffered back-to-back home defeats in La Liga and remain atop the table only on goal difference

Leganes surprised the Catalan giants with an early goal, as Sergio Gonzalez's fourth-minute header proved to be the match winner

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has gone viral for his animated reaction to Barcelona's unexpected 1-0 defeat to Leganes at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night.

The Catalan giants entered the match with the chance to go three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of a crucial clash against second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Antonio Rudiger was spotted laughing wildly after Barcelona had suffered a defeat against Leganes on Sunday. Photo: Bagu Blanco.

However, Sergio Gonzalez’s fourth-minute header secured an incredible victory for Leganes, marking their first-ever away win over Barcelona, per Flashscore.

Despite Hansi Flick's side dominating with 80% possession and 20 attempts, only four were on target.

A resolute defensive performance from Leganes frustrated the home side, who suffered theirsecond consecutive home league loss.

The defeat keeps La Blaugrana level on points with Atletico at the summit, while Leganes now sit four points clear of the relegation zone.

Rudiger spotted laughing at Barcelona

Rudiger, attending the Icon League event hosted by former teammate Toni Kroos, was caught on camera checking the result on his phone.

In a clip shared on social media, the Real Madrid defender bursts into laughter and shows visible excitement upon learning of Barcelona’s defeat.

Rudiger's candid reaction has only added to the ongoing rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the video quickly making rounds on social media platforms.

Barcelona fans slam Lewandowksi.

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans have taken to social media to criticise Robert Lewandowski following the team’s unexpected 1-0 loss to Leganes.

Much of the blame for the loss has fallen on the Poland international, whose wastefulness in front of goal left fans frustrated.

The ex-Bayern hitman had a golden opportunity to equalise after a brilliant setup from Raphinha, who drew defenders and delivered the ball perfectly to Lewandowski.

