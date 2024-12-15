Barcelona fans have taken to social media to criticise Robert Lewandowski following the team’s unexpected 1-0 loss to Leganes at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday night.

The game’s decisive moment came just 195 seconds after kickoff, as Sergio Gonzalez headed in a perfectly delivered corner from Oscar Rodriguez.

The early strike stunned Barcelona, marking the fastest goal they have conceded this season.

Despite dominating possession with 80% and attempting 20 shots, only four efforts were on target, highlighting Barcelona’s struggle to break through a resolute Leganes defence.

The defeat has significant implications for the La Liga title race.

Barcelona missed the chance to go three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, with a crucial clash against their title rivals looming next weekend.

Meanwhile, Leganes celebrated their first-ever away win over Barcelona, moving to 18 points and four clear of the relegation zone.

Lewandowski flufs his line vs Leganes

Much of the blame for the loss has fallen on Lewandowski, whose wastefulness in front of goal left fans frustrated.

The Polish striker had a golden opportunity to equalize after a brilliant setup from Raphinha, who drew defenders and delivered the ball perfectly to Lewandowski.

Facing only goalkeeper Marco Dmitrovic, Lewandowski’s shot was saved, and even the rebound, which landed kindly at his feet, failed to find the net.

Barcelona fans slam Lewandowksi

Fans expressed disbelief at the missed chance, questioning how such a clinical forward failed to deliver in a critical moment.

The loss leaves Barcelona needing a response as they prepare for next weekend’s title showdown. For Lewandowski, it’s a moment to reflect and rediscover the form fans expect from a striker of his calibre.

