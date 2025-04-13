Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has re-emerged on social media, flaunting her renewed confidence and glow after her divorce

In a viral video, she appeared emotionally healed and grateful to God for helping her through her struggles

Her transformation follows public news of her separation from Apostle Solomon Oduro after over three years apart

Ghanaian media personality and counsellor Charlotte Oduro has made a strong comeback, showcasing her newfound confidence and beauty following her divorce.

In a recent video uploaded to her social media pages, the Ghanaian marriage counsellor looked more radiant than ever.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro bounces back and looks prettier after her divorce. Photo credit: @charlotteeffect42/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Charlotte Oduro appeared to have rediscovered herself, transforming from her perceived ‘good girl’ image to slay for the glory of God.

Sporting a gold-coloured long hair extension, her transformation seemed more than just physical, as she looked emotionally healed and healthier.

While singing a gospel song, the marriage counsellor expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through the recent challenging moments in her life.

"God is good. God remembered and showed me mercy," she sang.

Charlotte Oduro is a renowned Ghanaian marriage counsellor. Photo credit: @charlotteeffect42/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Charlotte Oduro’s Marriage Collapses

Charlotte Oduro is a well-known marriage counsellor who has made several appearances across the Ghanaian media landscape, offering advice to couples.

While she was publicly advising fellow women on sustaining their relationships, her own marital home was in turmoil.

Recall that in February this year, Charlotte Oduro's husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, announced to the media that their marriage had collapsed.

In a statement issued to the press, Apostle Oduro revealed that the couple had been separated for over three years.

The man of God also urged the general public to pray for the family as they navigated the divorce process.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro's Video Sparks Reactions

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's video has gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@pinkytef said:

"Looking very beautiful, but it's painful, the same people who condemn hair extensions find themselves doing it after making others stop, to the extent of wearing coloured ones that they see to be evil."

@Lorlor’s Collections also said:

"I nearly died in the hands of one fake man of God because of you. I quickly realized myself and ran away from that marriage, and I’m happier now, but I now understand you, so I won’t judge you again."

@Eze commented:

"Now, coloured hair extension is not bad anymore eii Ghana sofo maamefo) If u follow them, ur husband will leave u. By the way, u look good ma."

Charlotte Oduro makes divorce demands

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Counsellor Charlotte Oduro responded to the claims in the divorce suit filed by her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

She denied many of the allegations, including emotional abuse and lack of financial support, but admitted she had not laid with him in seven years.

She, consequently, demanded a compensation of GH₵1M, a four-bedroom house, and GH₵10,000 monthly upkeep.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh