Inaki Williams celebrated his kid brother Nico in style after the latter scored a banger in La Liga

The Spain-born Ghanaian striker could not contain his joy after his brother scored in their 3-1 win

They will hope to be at their best when Athletic Bilbao face Rangers in the return leg of their UEL tie

Iñaki Williams could barely contain his excitement after watching his younger brother, Nico, produce a moment of brilliance in Athletic Bilbao's 3-1 comeback win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, April 13.

The thrilling La Liga encounter at the Estadio San Mames initially tilted in favour of the visitors, who broke the deadlock through Senegalese midfielder Pathé Ciss in the 37th minute.

Rayo controlled large spells of the first half, capitalising on Bilbao’s sluggish transitions and lack of offensive verve.

Williams brothers inspire comeback win for Bilbao

However, the script flipped after the interval, with Athletic Club’s head coach Ernesto Valverde injecting pace and precision into his side.

The turning point came in the second half when the Williams brothers were unleashed to devastating effect.

Inaki, the elder of the two, was the first to be called upon, entering the fray shortly after Oihan Sancet levelled the scores from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

His presence brought verticality and energy to the right flank, stretching Rayo's backline.

Valverde then introduced Nico in the 73rd minute, and the youngster wasted no time in making his presence felt.

Just seven minutes after coming on, the dynamic winger unleashed a breathtaking curling strike that left the opposition goalkeeper stranded, flipping the match on its head and sending the away section into raptures.

Inaki's heartwarming celebration after Nico's wonder goal

Nico’s sensational finish not only ignited the Bilbao faithful but also drew a heartfelt and humorous reaction from his brother.

As the younger Williams celebrated, Inaki approached him, knelt, and gestured as if polishing his boots.

After completing the symbolic boot-polishing act, Inaki rose to his feet, and the pair shared a heartfelt embrace, later joined by jubilant teammates.

Bilbao strengthen UCL chase with Vallecano win

The night wasn’t done yet.

Sancet, already on the scoresheet, doubled his tally to seal the victory, ensuring all three points for the Rojiblancos.

The win was pivotal in Bilbao’s pursuit of a Champions League berth, with the club now sitting fourth on 57 points, per Flashscore, and seven fixtures remaining.

How Williams brothers have contributed to Bilbao's success

Technically, the Williams brothers have been instrumental in Bilbao’s resurgence this term.

Their combined tally of 23 goal contributions has added bite to Valverde’s attack — Inaki’s directness and movement complementing Nico’s flair and decision-making in the final third.

What's next for the Williams brothers?

As Bilbao turn their attention to continental matters, they'll host Rangers at the San Mamés on Thursday, April 17, in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash, as cited by Sofascore.

A place in the final four awaits the winner, who will go on to face either Manchester United or Olympique Lyon.

Inaki spends quality time with his wife

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Inaki Williams reconnected with his wife after returning to Spain from international duty during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian striker enjoyed some quality time with his partner, taking a stroll through the streets of Bilbao while vibing to tunes from Nigerian artiste Rema.

