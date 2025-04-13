The younger brother of MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, April 12, 2024

In a video, which has since gone viral, the politician's brother opened up about how he met the love of his life

His story has inspired many on social media, with some netizens promising to change their hesitant attitude towards replying to messages online.

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of MP for Ningo Prampram, has opened up about how he met his wife.

In a video, the renowned politician's brother unveiled that he met his lovely wife on a social media platform.

"It was an interesting evening, I was at work working a late night shift. I swiped open Snapchat and normally I was alone on the Snap map. I opened the Snap map and I saw her, I texted her and she happened to be awake. We started to talk and we became friends," he said.

Emmanuel and his partner's friendship transformed into a beautiful love story which has further transformed into a beautiful marriage.

Sam George's brother ties the knot

The young brother of MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George got married in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, April 12, 2024.

Sam George and his wife were there to support him. The Ningo Prampram legislator attended the wedding as a member of Emmanuel's groomsmen.

At some point, he was spotted sharing wonderful moments with his wife, Vera George, dancing to amazing Ghanaian songs like Kwabena Kwabena's "Fa Twi."

In a video which has surfaced online, Mr Emmanuel George noted that, before the wedding, he lived in Germany with his beautiful wife.

Watch the video of Emmanuel George speaking about his love story:

Emmanuel's story inspires many

Emmanuel Tetteh George has inspired many with his heartwarming love story. Some netizens who have a habit of ignoring messages on social media repented instantly after hearing his story and promised to respond promptly to all Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter chats. Others also praised his eloquence.

@Kuks_26 wrote:

"I remember when Emma told me he found a Ghanaian lady on Snapchat map😂😂😂 and funny enough that lady too was my friend 😂. God bless their union."

@Uba wrote:

"Moral lesson: Don’t sleep too much and take your snap chat serious."

@Aba Essandoh wrote:

"And am using mine for pictures only."

@Valeria wrote:

"I have to start replying messages on snap."

@Ohenewaa Boateng wrote:

"And I’m here the only thing I do on my Snapchat is taking pictures . Boi"

@Rabbyahtu Qlarqq Oopps wrote:

"The moral lesson is don’t sleep too much."

@African Krakye wrote:

"Who else noticed Sam George's eloquence in him?"

Sam Goerge's wife slays at wedding

Sam George's wife mesmerised netizens with her gorgeous look at her brother-in-law's wedding.

Vera George wore a beautiful green outfit and beamed with smiles as she posed for a picture with her husband.

The lovely video got netizens talking, with many praising the amazing bond that exists between them.

