While Cristiano Ronaldo may appear self-centred on the pitch, off it he is a generous philanthropist who has donated millions to numerous charitable causes

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has publicly explained that he doesn’t have any tattoos because he regularly donates blood

While having a tattoo doesn’t strictly prohibit someone from donating blood, blood donation organisations recommend and enforce certain restrictions

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a luminary in the football world for nearly two decades, consistently delivering breathtaking performances and unforgettable moments.

His professional journey began as a promising teenager with Sporting Lisbon in 2002, and he has since played for some of the sport's most prestigious clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any tattoos because he regularly donates blood and bone marrow. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's career took off when he transferred from Lisbon to Manchester United in 2003.

This move marked the beginning of a stellar path that included stints at Real Madrid and Juventus, a return to Manchester United, and most recently, Al-Nassr.

Throughout his illustrious career, Ronaldo has amassed five Champions League titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and has been awarded the Ballon d'Or five times.

Why Ronaldo doesn't have tattoos

One notable aspect of Ronaldo's life is his lack of tattoos, which is relatively uncommon among top footballers. The reason behind this is his commitment to regular blood donation.

In a 2012 interview with Italian outlet Diretta via Givemesport, Ronaldo explained:

“I don’t have tattoos so that I can donate blood more often.”

Blood donors are required to wait several weeks or even months after getting a tattoo before they can donate again, due to the risk of infection from fresh tattoos.

Ronaldo's dedication to blood donation began in 2011, inspired by his Portugal teammate Carlos Martins' son, who was in need of blood and bone marrow donations.

Ronaldo's philanthropic works

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is known for his philanthropic efforts, which contrast with his on-field persona.

According to Fox Sports, the 2016 European Cup winner auctioned his European Golden Boot, generating £1.2 million to fund school construction in Gaza.

After beating Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery to the 2013 Ballon d'Or, the 39-year-old auctioned the prestigious award, donating £530,000 in proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which creates life-changing experiences for terminally ill children.

He also serves as an ambassador for Save the Children, World Vision, and UNICEF.

In 2014, the Manchester United icon distributed his £450,000 Champions League victory bonus among these three charities, per Goal.

The Real Madrid legend has funded medical treatments for several critically ill children, showcasing his compassionate side and dedication to helping those in need.

Ronaldo becomes most searched athlete on Google

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo became the most searched athlete in Google's 25-year history.

His impressive performance in Saudi Arabia, averaging nearly a goal per game, has bolstered his global prominence, surpassing his rival Lionel Messi in Google searches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh