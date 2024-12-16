Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez endured a rough outing during his team’s shock 1-0 loss to Leganes in La Liga at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on Sunday night.

The young star came on as a second-half substitute but found himself needing a dentist after taking an elbow to the face that cost him part of his front tooth.

This marks the second dental incident for a Barcelona player recently, following Dani Olmo’s lost tooth during a match against Real Betis.

Olmo was spotted with a gap in his teeth but managed to retrieve the missing piece from the turf.

Sunday’s game wasn’t just physically costly for Barcelona; it was also a major setback in their La Liga campaign.

Sergio Gonzalez’s early goal handed Leganes their first away victory of the season and Barcelona’s fourth league defeat.

The loss keeps Hansi Flick's side at the top of the table but only on goal difference, tied with Atletico Madrid, who they face next.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit just a point behind with a game in hand, while Leganes now sit four points clear of the relegation zone.

Rudiger spotted laughing at Barcelona

Elsewhere, Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was caught on camera checking the result on his phone.

In a clip shared on social media, the German centre-back bursts into laughter and shows visible excitement upon learning of Barcelona’s defeat.

