Erling Haaland had a fiery clash with Gabriel Magalhães and other Arsenal players after Manchester City's enthralling draw

The 24-year-old even used expletives on 17-year-old defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, who made his Premier League debut in the game

While the situation didn't escalate beyond verbal exchanges, it underscored the fierce rivalry between the two title-chasing sides

Erling Haaland found himself at the centre of post-match drama following Manchester City's thrilling draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Norwegian striker, known for his goal-scoring prowess, added another chapter to his storied career but also sparked tension with Arsenal players after the final whistle.

Haaland's red-hot form this season

Haaland kicked off the action-packed match by breaking the deadlock in the ninth minute.

With his strike, the 24-year-old reached the milestone of 100 goals for a single club in record time, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement, Sports Illustrated reports.

The goal was his 10th of the 2024/25 campaign, further showcasing his lethal form this season, per Transfermarkt.

Haaland faces off with Arsenal players

Despite his early contribution, Haaland's involvement wasn't limited to goal-scoring.

As the game progressed, the Gunners rallied back with two quick goals, but City found a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time.

John Stones' 98th-minute header ensured City salvaged a point, extinguishing Arsenal's hopes of securing their first win at the Etihad since 2015.

However, the match's intensity carried over after the final whistle.

During City's celebrations, Haaland controversially struck the ball at Gabriel Magalhães' head, an action that triggered reactions from the Arsenal squad.

The incident saw Haaland face off with several Gunners, including Gabriel, who took exception to the provocation.

Tensions flared even further when Haaland used foul language toward Arsenal's 17-year-old debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly, adding fuel to the confrontation.

What's next for Arsenal and Man City?

With the Premier League clash behind them, both teams now shift their focus to the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal will host Bolton on September 25, while City faces Watford at the Etihad a day before, offering a chance for both sides to quickly move past the drama and refocus on their respective campaigns.

